Indians' Francisco Lindor: To begin running program next week
Lindor (calf/ankle) will require 7-to-10 days of rehab before beginning a running program, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The specialist he saw Monday confirmed the diagnosis of a mild high left ankle sprain. This was encouraging, as the diagnosis could have been a more severe sprain. Once he completes his running program, he will advance to game action and presumably a rehab assignment. With all this considered, a late-April return seems like the best-case scenario.
