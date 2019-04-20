Indians' Francisco Lindor: To start nightcap
Lindor is not starting the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves but will be in the lineup for the nightcap at shortstop, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
The Indians won't make Lindor play two games immediately after returning from the injured list, though it's possible he could make an appearance off the bench in the first game. Max Moroff gets the start in the afternoon contest.
