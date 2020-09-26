Lindor went 0-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base Friday as the Indians beat the Pirates 4-3.

Mitch Keller struggled greatly with his command Friday and walked Lindor in each of his first three at-bats. The 26-year-old was able to score a run and was active on the basepaths with his sixth steal of the season. Lindor is having a down year in terms of his personal numbers at the plate but is still doing well overall as he's hitting .263/.341/.425 with eight home runs, 27 RBI and 30 runs scored in 58 games.