Lindor went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored Saturday in the Indians' 6-1 win over the Tigers.
After a slow start at the dish to begin the season, Lindor is slowly rounding in to peak form offensively. Over his last 10 games, Lindor is slashing .302/.362/.442 with a home run, three doubles, seven runs and four RBI. He'll start at shortstop and will bat third in Sunday's series finale.
