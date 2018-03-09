Indians' Francisco Mejia: Back in lineup Friday
Mejia (foot) is in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Mejia is batting sixth as a designated hitter. He has been out since Tuesday with a foot contusion after getting hit by a pitch. He should be fully recovered by the start of the season, though it's likely that he starts the year with Triple-A Columbus.
