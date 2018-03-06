Mejia has been diagnosed with a right foot contusion, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Mejia suffered the injury after being hit by a pitch on his foot during Tuesday's Cactus League game. The good news is manager Terry Francona said the backstop is fine, noting his removal from the contest was simply precautionary. While the Indians could play it safe with the 22-year-old and hold him out of spring action for a little, the issue doesn't sound like anything that will affect his status for the start of the season. The highly-regarded prospect is set to open the season with Triple-A Columbus, though he could earn a promotion to the majors if Yan Gomes or Roberto Perez were to go down with an injury.