Mejia was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League game after being hit by a pitch on his foot, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It's possible his removal was simply precautionary, as Mejia was able to walk off under his own power after briefly being checked on by manager Terry Francona and a member of the team's medical staff. More specifics regarding the injury should come forth once he's further evaluated, but consider the highly-touted prospect day-to-day for the time being.