Indians' Francisco Mejia: Outfield transition going poorly
Mejia hasn't been transitioning to the outfield as well as Cleveland has hoped, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The Indians have been working to make Mejia an outfielder as the team has more of a need there than behind the plate, but Mejia hasn't progressed as the team had hoped, apparently because he still views himself as a catcher. Still, once the team feels satisfied with him defensively in the outfield, he could earn a promotion and regular playing time with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) facing an extended absence. The 22-year-old has hit a solid .279/.327/.435 for Triple-A Columbus this season.
