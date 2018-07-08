Mejia was removed from his game Sunday with Triple-A Columbus after being struck on the right forearm by a pitch, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. He was diagnosed with a contusion and is considered day-to-day.

It sounds like Mejia's departure was precautionary more than anything, but any residual soreness he might experience could be enough to keep him on the bench for the next couple of days. A permanent promotion to the big leagues doesn't seem imminent for the catching prospect, who hasn't shown the desired defensive polish behind the plate nor elsewhere for the Indians to justify opening up a regular lineup spot for him.