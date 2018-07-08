Indians' Francisco Mejia: Pulled at Triple-A after HBP
Mejia was removed from his game Sunday with Triple-A Columbus after being struck on the right forearm by a pitch, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. He was diagnosed with a contusion and is considered day-to-day.
It sounds like Mejia's departure was precautionary more than anything, but any residual soreness he might experience could be enough to keep him on the bench for the next couple of days. A permanent promotion to the big leagues doesn't seem imminent for the catching prospect, who hasn't shown the desired defensive polish behind the plate nor elsewhere for the Indians to justify opening up a regular lineup spot for him.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Outfield transition going poorly•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Sent back to minors•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Called up to big leagues•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Exits after hit by pitch•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Work in progress in outfield•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: To play some outfield in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start