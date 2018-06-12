Indians' Francisco Mejia: Sent back to minors
Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Mejia will head back to the minors after a one-day stay with the Indians in order to free up a roster spot for Tuesday's starter, Adam Plutko. The 22-year-old didn't appear in a game during his brief stint with the Indians. He'll continue to see regular at-bats with the Clippers.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Called up to big leagues•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Exits after hit by pitch•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Work in progress in outfield•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: To play some outfield in minors•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Optioned to minors•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Back in lineup Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart