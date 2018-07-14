Mejia will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth Saturday against the Yankees.

With lefty CC Sabathia due up for New York, Yonder Alonso will head to the bench as Edwin Encarnacion moves to first base and Mejia -- just recalled from Triple-A Columbus -- slots in at DH. Mejia has hit .324/.346/.527 against left-handed pitching with Columbus so far this season. It's uncertain how long the Indians plan to keep him at the major-league level.