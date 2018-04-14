Indians' Francisco Mejia: Work in progress in outfield
Mejia's transition to the outfield is a work in progress, The Athletic reports.
Mejia has played left field twice in his first seven games for Triple-A Columbus this season. The Indians are reluctant to call him up until they feel more comfortable with him in the outfield, which may take some time. He may not be up with the big club until September, barring injuries to the Indians' primary catchers, Yan Gomes and Robert Perez.
