Indians' Gio Urshela: Designated for assignment
Urshela (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and subsequently designated for assignment prior to Friday's game.
Urshela will be subject to waivers after returning from a lengthy rehab assignment during which he went 12-for-37 (.324 average) with four extra-base hits and seven RBI in 11 minor-league games. The infielder just couldn't crack a spot on the Indians' active roster and will likely be plucked off the waiver wire by another organization. Over 67 games with Cleveland in 2017, he hit .224/.262/.288 with 15 RBI.
More News
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Transferred to minor-league rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Partakes in extended spring game•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Remains out of game action•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Scheduled for minor-league games•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Officially placed on DL•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Expects to open on DL•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...