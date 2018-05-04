Urshela (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and subsequently designated for assignment prior to Friday's game.

Urshela will be subject to waivers after returning from a lengthy rehab assignment during which he went 12-for-37 (.324 average) with four extra-base hits and seven RBI in 11 minor-league games. The infielder just couldn't crack a spot on the Indians' active roster and will likely be plucked off the waiver wire by another organization. Over 67 games with Cleveland in 2017, he hit .224/.262/.288 with 15 RBI.