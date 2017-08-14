Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Back on bench Monday
Urshela is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.
Urshela had started the Indians' past three games while Jason Kipnis (hamstring) was held out of the lineup, but the 25-year-old was never expected to hold down a regular role for long with the Tribe ruling out a trip to the disabled list for Kipnis. Indeed, with Kipnis back in the starting nine Monday, Urshela will head back to the bench, where he'll likely remain more often than not for the duration of his stay with the big club.
