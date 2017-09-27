Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Day off Wednesday
Urshela is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Twins.
Urshela has been Cleveland's primary option at third base lately, but he'll get the day off and give way to Yandy Diaz at the hot corner. Over 23 games in the month of September, Urshela has hit .280/.308/.420.
More News
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Starts fourth straight game•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Drives in four Thursday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Back on bench Monday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Draws third straight start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...