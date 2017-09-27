Play

Urshela is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Twins.

Urshela has been Cleveland's primary option at third base lately, but he'll get the day off and give way to Yandy Diaz at the hot corner. Over 23 games in the month of September, Urshela has hit .280/.308/.420.

