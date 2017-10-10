Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Dealing with soreness
Urshela is experiencing soreness after taking a liner off his left leg during Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious, but it could force Urshela to miss the Indians' decisive Game 5 against the Yankees on Wednesday. If Urshela is unable to play, the Indians would likely push Jose Ramirez to third base and turn to either Jason Kipnis or Erik Gonzalez to take over at the keystone.
