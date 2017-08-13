Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Draws third straight start
Urshela will start at third base and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After Jason Kipnis (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list shortly before the All-Star break, Urshela had been serving in a semi-regular starting role at third base, while Jose Ramirez shifted over to second base. Urshela's at-bats were expected to take a hit following Kipnis' activation earlier this month, but it took just four games for Kipnis to suffer a setback with the injury. As a result, Urshela has reentered the lineup and will pick up a third consecutive start Sunday, though he likely won't have as much staying power in the starting nine this time around. Kipnis is being viewed as day-to-day and isn't expected to require another DL stay.
More News
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Starting opportunities set to decline•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Hits bench Monday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Picks up another start Sunday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Optioned to minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...