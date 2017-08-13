Urshela will start at third base and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After Jason Kipnis (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list shortly before the All-Star break, Urshela had been serving in a semi-regular starting role at third base, while Jose Ramirez shifted over to second base. Urshela's at-bats were expected to take a hit following Kipnis' activation earlier this month, but it took just four games for Kipnis to suffer a setback with the injury. As a result, Urshela has reentered the lineup and will pick up a third consecutive start Sunday, though he likely won't have as much staying power in the starting nine this time around. Kipnis is being viewed as day-to-day and isn't expected to require another DL stay.