Urshela left Monday's game against the Giants with an undisclosed injury, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Urshela had to be pulled from Monday's game after appearing to hurt himself while running to second and picking up a double. Heading into Monday's game, Urshela had gone 20-for-41 (.488) with three home runs over 17 outings this spring. Additional information regarding his status should be available in the near future.