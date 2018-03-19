Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Exits early Monday
Urshela left Monday's game against the Giants with an undisclosed injury, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Urshela had to be pulled from Monday's game after appearing to hurt himself while running to second and picking up a double. Heading into Monday's game, Urshela had gone 20-for-41 (.488) with three home runs over 17 outings this spring. Additional information regarding his status should be available in the near future.
More News
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Vying for bench utility role•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Batting ninth Wednesday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Dealing with soreness•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Day off Wednesday•
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...