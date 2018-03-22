Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Expects to open on DL
Urshela (hamstring) will likely begin the season on the major-league disabled list, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
News broke Wednesday that the infielder would likely need to miss almost two weeks of action, so it comes as little surprise that he'll start the season on the disabled list. This move does keep the door open for a major-league roster spot once he's healthy, though. In his absence, Erik Gonzalez is expected to open the season in the majors.
More News
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Set to miss nearly two weeks of action•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Hurts hamstring Monday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Exits early Monday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Vying for bench utility role•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Batting ninth Wednesday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Dealing with soreness•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...