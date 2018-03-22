Urshela (hamstring) will likely begin the season on the major-league disabled list, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

News broke Wednesday that the infielder would likely need to miss almost two weeks of action, so it comes as little surprise that he'll start the season on the disabled list. This move does keep the door open for a major-league roster spot once he's healthy, though. In his absence, Erik Gonzalez is expected to open the season in the majors.