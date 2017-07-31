Urshela is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.

Though they play different positions, Urshela and Erik Gonzalez have essentially been working in a timeshare since Jason Kipnis (hamstring) went on the disabled list, with All-Star Jose Ramirez covering second or third base to accommodate the other player in the lineup. It will be Gonzalez's turn to play Monday, after Urshela had entered the starting nine in three of the previous four games. Kipnis is currently in the midst of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus, so it won't be long before both Urshela and Gonzalez see their at-bats take a drastic downturn.