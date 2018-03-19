Urshela left Monday's game with right hamstring tightness, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Urshela had to leave Monday's game after injuring his hamstring while running to second to record a double. Until further notice, consider Urshela day-to-day. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Urshela, as he's compiled an impressive .500 batting average and 1.369 OPS over 18 games this spring while competing with Erik Gonzalez for a reserve spot on Cleveland's roster.