Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Hurts hamstring Monday
Urshela left Monday's game with right hamstring tightness, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Urshela had to leave Monday's game after injuring his hamstring while running to second to record a double. Until further notice, consider Urshela day-to-day. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Urshela, as he's compiled an impressive .500 batting average and 1.369 OPS over 18 games this spring while competing with Erik Gonzalez for a reserve spot on Cleveland's roster.
More News
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Exits early Monday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Vying for bench utility role•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Batting ninth Wednesday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Dealing with soreness•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...