Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Officially placed on DL
Urshela (hamstring) will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Urshela was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain last week. He should be able to return to the fold once he's eligible to come off the DL, as this injury was only expected to hamper him for 10-to-14 days. Upon his activation, the 26-year-old will likely serve as a reserve infielder.
