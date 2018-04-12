Urshela (hamstring) played in an extended spring training game in Arizona on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona admitted that Urshela remains about 4-to-5 days out from going on a minor-league rehab assignment, though this marked the first time that the 26-year-old returned to game action since going down with a right hamstring strain near the end of spring training. Upon his return to the big leagues, it's expected that Urshela will be utilized out of a reserve role all around the infield.