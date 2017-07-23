Urshela will start at third base and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Jason Kipnis' hamstring injury has resulted in Jose Ramirez logging more time at the keystone of late, opening up more reps at third base for Urshela. The 25-year-old, who has gone 5-for-17 at the dish since his July 9 promotion from Triple-A Columbus, will pick up his fifth start in seven games Sunday.