Urshela will start at third base and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Jason Kipnis' hamstring injury has resulted in Jose Ramirez logging more time at the keystone of late, opening up more reps at third base for Urshela. The 25-year-old, who has gone 5-for-17 at the dish since his July 9 promotion from Triple-A Columbus, will pick up his fifth start in seven games Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast