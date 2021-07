Noel (ankle) has gone 1-for-10 with a double and a walk in four games for Cleveland's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate since beginning a rehab assignment July 5.

The 20-year-old third baseman has been on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Lynchburg for nearly a month with a sprained ankle. Now that he's gotten in a few rehab games under his belt in the ACL, Noel should soon rejoin Lynchburg.