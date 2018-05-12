Indians' Jose Ramirez: Adds to home run total
Ramirez was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Royals.
Ramirez gave the Indians an early 2-0 lead with the two-run shot in the first inning, driving in Michael Brantley. The 25-year-old has a .287/.374/.587 slash line with 11 home runs and only 16 strikeouts in 143 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes yard again Friday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits eighth home run•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Dealing with groin soreness•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Day off against Rangers•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues to bounce back after slow start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.