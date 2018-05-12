Indians' Jose Ramirez: Adds to home run total

Ramirez was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Royals.

Ramirez gave the Indians an early 2-0 lead with the two-run shot in the first inning, driving in Michael Brantley. The 25-year-old has a .287/.374/.587 slash line with 11 home runs and only 16 strikeouts in 143 at-bats this season.