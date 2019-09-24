Indians' Jose Ramirez: Back from IL

Ramirez (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He's starting at third base and hitting sixth against the White Sox.

His return will be a boost for the Indians, who are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Ramirez wound up missing a month with a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, which ultimately required surgery near the end of August. The third baseman will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury, as he compiled an impressive .327/.363/.705 slash line with 13 home runs and six steals in 41 second-half games before going down.