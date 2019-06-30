Indians' Jose Ramirez: Back from paternity leave

The Indians reinstated Ramirez from the paternity list prior to Sunday's game against the Orioles. He'll start at third base and bat fifth.

Ramirez could have remained away from the Indians for the entire weekend, but he opted to take off only two of the maximum three days to spend with his newborn. He'll thus rejoin the starting nine for the series finale while replacing infielder Yu Chang on the 25-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories