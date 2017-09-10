Indians' Jose Ramirez: Back in action Sunday
Ramirez (wrist) is back in the Indians' lineup Sunday, batting third and playing second base.
Wrist soreness kept him out for three games, but he's ready to get back to work. Ramirez will look to build on a fantastic season of .309/.362/.564 with 25 home runs, 93 runs scored, 69 RBI and 15 stolen bases over 572 plate appearances.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...