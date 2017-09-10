Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Back in action Sunday

Ramirez (wrist) is back in the Indians' lineup Sunday, batting third and playing second base.

Wrist soreness kept him out for three games, but he's ready to get back to work. Ramirez will look to build on a fantastic season of .309/.362/.564 with 25 home runs, 93 runs scored, 69 RBI and 15 stolen bases over 572 plate appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast