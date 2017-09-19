Indians' Jose Ramirez: Back in action Tuesday
Ramirez (hamstring) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Ramirez sat out the Indians' last two games to give his sore hamstring a rest, but he will be back in action Tuesday following a team off day. As he has done regularly of late when in the lineup, Ramirez will man the keystone and hit third in the Indians' batting order. He will look to pick up where he left off, having tallied eight hits over the last four games he started.
