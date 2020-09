Ramirez (hand) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, batting second and playing third base.

Ramirez left Monday's contest with what was originally called left thumb discomfort. An MRI taken Tuesday revealed nothing worse than a bruise on his hand, and he's ready to go one day later. He's been quite productive over his last 12 games, hitting .295/.404/.591 with four homers and three steals, so his return will be a big boost for Cleveland's offense.