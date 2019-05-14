Indians' Jose Ramirez: Batting fifth again

Ramirez will start at third base and bat fifth Tuesday against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

After his season average slipped below the Mendoza Line in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Athletics, Ramirez was dropped from the three hole to the No. 5 spot in the order for Monday's series opener. The move down the lineup didn't bear fruit, as Ramirez went hitless in four at-bats in the 5-2 loss. Now slotting into the fifth spot in the order for the second straight game, Ramirez appears set to remain there against right-handed pitching until he begins to pick up the pace at the plate.