Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a triple, two home runs, four runs scored and four RBI in Thursday's 13-0 win over the Reds.

Ramirez got the scoring started for Cleveland, smashing a 98-mph fastball from Luis Castillo into the right-field seats. He went on to homer from the other side of the plate against a lefty (Cody Reed). This game bumped his line from .277/.382/.447 to .308/.400/.615 -- Ramirez has only attempted one steal through 14 games, but nobody's complaining.