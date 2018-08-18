Indians' Jose Ramirez: Blasts 37th homer

Ramirez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Orioles.

His first-inning blast off David Hess, Ramirez's 37th homer of the year, gave Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland bullpen all the offense they would need. The switch hitter has already established new career highs in home runs, RBI (91), steals (27) and walks (80) on the season, and his .303/.414/.640 slash line puts him on pace for personal bests in OBP and SLG as well.