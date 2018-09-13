Indians' Jose Ramirez: Blasts 38th homer

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Ramirez broke up Blake Snell's no-hitter with a leadoff homer, his 38th of the season, in the top of the seventh inning, though that wouldn't be enough for Cleveland to pick up the win. Despite his slow start to the month -- he's hitting just .190/.320/.310 with one homer and three steals through 11 games in September -- the 25-year-old is still slashing a healthy .280/.393/.574 with 32 stolen bases, 99 RBI and 98 runs on the season.

