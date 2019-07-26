Indians' Jose Ramirez: Blasts clutch home run

Ramirez went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and two doubles in a 14-inning victory over Kansas City on Thursday.

Almost five hours into the extra-inning affair, Ramirez stepped up to the plate in the top of the 14th inning and belted a 396-foot home run to untie the score. The blast was Ramirez's 11th of the season -- six of which have come in July. After struggling mightily to begin the campaign, the 26-year-old has driven in 18 runs while hitting .338 (27-for-80) this month to lift his season slash line to .240/.318/.400 in 425 plate appearances.