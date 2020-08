Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, walk, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez's day was highlighted by a long ball off Tyler Alexander that gave Cleveland a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning. The switch-hitter collected another RBI when he drove in Delino DeShields with a grounder to second base in his next at-bat. Ramirez now has five homers and 18 RBI on the campaign and he will cary a line of .277/.371/.542 into Tuesday's game against the Pirates.