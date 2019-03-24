Indians' Jose Ramirez: Carted off field

Ramirez was removed from Sunday's spring game after fouling a ball off his knee, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ramirez looked to be in a good amount of pain and ultimately needed to be carted off the field. While the severity of the injury remains unclear -- he'll be further evaluated in the coming days -- this is certainly a worrisome development for the stud third baseman, especially with Opening Day less than a week away. The Indians are already without Francisco Lindor (calf) and Jason Kipnis (calf) for Opening Day.