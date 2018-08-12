Indians' Jose Ramirez: Clears fences for 34th blast
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Indians' 3-1 victory over the White Sox.
Ramirez went nearly a week between homers, and he rectified that disappointment with his 34th blast. It's his latest conquest in an eye-popping 2018, during which he's slashed .298/.409/.624 to accompany 84 RBI, 79 runs scored and 27 stolen bases across 508 plate appearances. He continues to plow forward in an MVP-quality campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...