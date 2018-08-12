Indians' Jose Ramirez: Clears fences for 34th blast

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Indians' 3-1 victory over the White Sox.

Ramirez went nearly a week between homers, and he rectified that disappointment with his 34th blast. It's his latest conquest in an eye-popping 2018, during which he's slashed .298/.409/.624 to accompany 84 RBI, 79 runs scored and 27 stolen bases across 508 plate appearances. He continues to plow forward in an MVP-quality campaign.