Indians' Jose Ramirez: Clocks three-run shot

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double in Monday's 6-5 win over Boston.

Ramirez gave Cleveland a 5-1 lead with his three-run homer in the third frame. He's up to 17 on the year with 12 coming since the start of July. The 26-year-old switch-hitter has improved his OPS from .634 to a respectable .767 during that span.

