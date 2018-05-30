Indians' Jose Ramirez: Clubs 16th home run
Ramirez was 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBI, a double and a home run in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.
Ramirez began the game with an RBI double in the first inning and followed with a 420-foot solo home run to right-center field in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old upped his slash line to a fantastic .296/.389/.616 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles and 39 RBI in 203 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...