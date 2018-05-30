Indians' Jose Ramirez: Clubs 16th home run

Ramirez was 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBI, a double and a home run in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.

Ramirez began the game with an RBI double in the first inning and followed with a 420-foot solo home run to right-center field in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old upped his slash line to a fantastic .296/.389/.616 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles and 39 RBI in 203 at-bats.