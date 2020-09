Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday but the Indians fell to the Twins 3-1.

Ramirez had been in and out of the Indians' lineup throughout the week while dealing with a left hand bruise and returned Friday with a ninth-inning home run to left. The 28-year-old is hitting .252/.353/.491with 10 long balls and 27 RBI as he appears to be healthy enough to return as an everyday starter moving forward.