Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Thursday against Baltimore.

Ramirez was one of three Cleveland players to take Jorge Lopez deep. It was his 16th home run of the season and second in second in as many contests. Ramirez continues to produce at an elite level, as he has a 138 wRC+ with 47 runs scored, 44 RBI and six stolen bases across 273 plate appearances on the campaign.