Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues stellar season Monday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

His fifth-inning double gave Ramirez the MLB lead with 38 two-baggers on the year. The 24-year-old's .312 batting average and 79 runs this season are top-10 marks in the AL, and both lead the Indians clubhouse. Through 115 games, Ramirez is on pace to hit 25 home runs, 50-plus doubles and nearly 10 triples -- he's also chasing 100 runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Other big names in larger markets may have grabbed most of the headlines this season, but Ramirez is having a heck of a 2017 campaign in Cleveland.