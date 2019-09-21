Indians' Jose Ramirez: Could return Sunday

Ramirez (hand) took batting practice Saturday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Ramirez hit from both sides of the plate and was making good contact against right-hander Jefry Ramirez and southpaw Kyle Nelson, according to Hoynes. While the team is still assessing his strength and health, it's possible that Ramirez returns to the lineup as soon as Sunday against the Phillies. Originally not expected to be healthy prior to the close of the regular season, it sounds as if Ramirez will almost certainly beat that original estimate.

