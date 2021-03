Ramirez (not injury related) will be allowed to rejoin the team as soon as he receives a second negative COVID-19 test, which should happen Tuesday morning, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez and teammate Franmil Reyes violated COVID-19 protocols over the weekend, but it doesn't look as though either player will face further punishment from the team. Both players are working out on their own and will be back on the field as soon as they're cleared.