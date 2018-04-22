Indians' Jose Ramirez: Cracks fifth homer Saturday

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win against the Orioles.

Ramirez took a 3-1 fastball from Chris Tillman out of the ballpark to lead off the sixth inning, giving the young star five homers on the season. The 25-year-old got off to a pretty awful start to the season, but he seems to be heating up at the plate. He now has 12 hits in his past eight games, raising his batting average from .086 all the way to .221. Even with the tough luck in the batting average department, he still has a passable .779 OPS, though that figure should only go up as he gets back on track with the bat.