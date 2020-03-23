Indians' Jose Ramirez: Cracks two homers in spring
Ramirez hit .320 with two home runs and seven RBI in nine games during spring training.
Ramirez went 8-for-25 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI, good enough for a .320/.370/.640 slash line. The 27-year-old is on track to open the 2020 campaign as Cleveland's starting third baseman when play resumes. Ramirez hit .255 with 23 homers, 83 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 129 contests a year ago.
