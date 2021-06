Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a double Wednesday against Baltimore.

Ramirez put Cleveland ahead early, slugging a solo home run in the first inning. It was his 15th long ball of the season, though only second since June 1. Two frames later, Ramirez delivered a two-RBI single. Despite the short-term lack of power production, Ramirez maintains an excellent .274/.354/.538 line across 268 plate appearances on the season.