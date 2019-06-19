Indians' Jose Ramirez: Cranks fifth homer

Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer Tuesday against the Rangers.

Ramirez took Adrian Sampson deep in the third inning to record his fifth home run of the season. It was his first homer since May 14, and only his third extra-base hit in June -- all of which have come since the 14th. He's hitting a disappointing .204/.296/.313 across 304 plate appearances for the season, though he's maintained at least some value by swiping 16 bases.

