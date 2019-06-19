Indians' Jose Ramirez: Cranks fifth homer
Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer Tuesday against the Rangers.
Ramirez took Adrian Sampson deep in the third inning to record his fifth home run of the season. It was his first homer since May 14, and only his third extra-base hit in June -- all of which have come since the 14th. He's hitting a disappointing .204/.296/.313 across 304 plate appearances for the season, though he's maintained at least some value by swiping 16 bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal